ETHZilla CEO Participates in SumZero Fireside Chat

ETHZilla Corporation ( (ETHZ) ) has provided an update.

On September 30, 2025, ETHZilla Corporation announced that its CEO, McAndrew Rudisill, would participate in a fireside chat with Vivek Raman via SumZero. The company emphasized the importance of its digital presence for disclosing material information to investors and stakeholders. ETHZilla reported holding 102,273 ETH and ETH equivalents valued at approximately $404 million, alongside USD cash equivalents of approximately $569 million. The announcement highlights ETHZilla’s strategic positioning in the cryptocurrency market, with a focus on Ethereum’s role as a digital reserve asset and its growing institutional adoption.

ETHZilla Corporation operates in the cryptocurrency industry, focusing on managing a sophisticated cryptocurrency treasury strategy, including participation in DeFi protocols. The company holds significant amounts of ETH and USD cash equivalents, positioning itself as a key player in the digital asset market.

