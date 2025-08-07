Eternal Hospitality Group Reports Growth in Store Count and Sales for July 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Eternal Hospitality Group Co.,Ltd. ( (JP:3193) ) is now available.

In its July 2025 report, Eternal Hospitality Group Co., Ltd. announced a total of 1,158 stores, with a notable increase in overseas locations, reflecting its strategic expansion efforts. The company reported a year-on-year increase in all-store sales and same-store sales, indicating robust performance and growth in customer engagement, despite a slight dip in average check values.

More about Eternal Hospitality Group Co.,Ltd.

Eternal Hospitality Group Co., Ltd. operates in the hospitality industry, primarily focusing on restaurant management. The company is known for its Torikizoku brand, offering yakitori and other Japanese cuisine. It has a significant presence in Japan and is expanding internationally with locations in the U.S., South Korea, Taiwan, China, and Hong Kong.

Average Trading Volume: 83,718

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen34.99B

