Eternal Beauty Holdings Concludes Stabilization Period for Global Offering

Eternal Beauty Holdings Limited ( (HK:6883) ) has issued an announcement.

Eternal Beauty Holdings Limited, incorporated in the Cayman Islands, recently concluded the stabilization period for its Global Offering, which ended on July 23, 2025. During this period, BNP Paribas Securities (Asia) Limited, acting as the Stabilization Manager, undertook several stabilizing actions, including over-allocation and borrowing of shares, as well as successive market purchases. The over-allotment option was not exercised and has lapsed, meaning no additional shares will be issued or sold. The company remains compliant with public float requirements, ensuring at least 25% of its shares are held by the public.

