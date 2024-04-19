Estrella Resources Unveils New Manganese Prospect

Estrella Resources Limited (AU:ESR) has released an update.

Estrella Resources Limited has announced the discovery of the Sauro manganese prospect in Timor-Leste, with promising sample results showing a 27.9% Mn content. In addition to the exploration of new manganese and copper-gold prospects, the company has acquired and is analyzing airborne magnetic and radiometric survey data to enhance targeting of mineralization under surface cover. The company is also improving local analysis capabilities by mobilizing laboratory equipment to Timor-Leste, which will expedite the exploration process.

