Estrella Resources Launches Drilling Campaign in Timor-Leste

Estrella Resources Limited ( (AU:ESR) ) has shared an update.

Estrella Resources Limited has commenced its maiden drilling campaign at the Werumata Limestone Project in Timor-Leste, marking a significant step in their exploration efforts. The company has mobilized drilling equipment and completed necessary preparations, including water resources and community engagement. This initiative is part of Estrella’s commitment to developing mineral opportunities in Timor-Leste, supported by strong relationships with local government and communities, and aims to capitalize on Timor-Leste’s recent entry into ASEAN.

Estrella Resources Limited is a company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral resources, with a focus on limestone and other minerals. The company is actively involved in projects in Timor-Leste, aiming to establish a new industry in the region through strategic partnerships and government collaboration.

Average Trading Volume: 3,556,693

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$66.01M

