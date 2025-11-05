Estrella Resources Director Increases Stake with New Share Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Estrella Resources Limited ( (AU:ESR) ) has issued an announcement.

Estrella Resources Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest, specifically involving Les Pereira, who has acquired 92,000 fully paid ordinary shares valued at $2,668 through Nannook Holdings Pty Ltd. This acquisition reflects a strategic move to increase Pereira’s stake in the company, potentially signaling confidence in the company’s future prospects and impacting stakeholder perceptions positively.

Estrella Resources Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is engaged in the production and management of various mineral assets, with a market focus on expanding its resource base and enhancing shareholder value.

