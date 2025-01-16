Establishment Labs Forecasts Strong 2025 Revenue Growth

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Establishment Labs Holdings ( (ESTA) ) just unveiled an announcement.

In a presentation at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 15, 2025, Establishment Labs announced updated financial guidance for 2025, forecasting revenue between $205 million and $210 million. The company expects international sales to contribute $170 million to $175 million and U.S. sales to contribute $35 million. Establishment Labs aims to achieve positive adjusted EBITDA in 2025 and expects to realize positive cash flow by 2026, indicating a positive trend in its financial performance.

More about Establishment Labs Holdings

Establishment Labs operates in the healthcare industry, focusing on advanced medical technology products. The company is known for its innovative solutions in the field, with a strong market presence both internationally and in the United States.

YTD Price Performance: -23.48%

Average Trading Volume: 522,512

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $953.5M

