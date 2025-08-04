Essity Advances Shareholder Value with Class B Share Buyback

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Essity AB ( ($SE:ESSITY.B) ) has provided an announcement.

Essity announced the repurchase of 365,756 Class B shares as part of its SEK 3 billion buyback program, which aims to enhance capital allocation through recurring share buybacks. This initiative, financed by cash flow from operations, underscores Essity’s strategic focus on shareholder value and compliance with EU regulations.

Essity is a global leader in hygiene and health, providing products and services used daily by a billion people worldwide. Operating in approximately 150 countries, Essity’s portfolio includes leading brands such as TENA and Tork, with headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden, and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

YTD Price Performance: -16.15%

Average Trading Volume: 1,383,155

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: SEK166.1B

