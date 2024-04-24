Essentra plc Completes Share Buyback Operation

Essentra plc (GB:ESNT) has released an update.

Essentra plc has recently executed a buyback of 11,500 of its own ordinary shares, each at a price of 171.6 GBp, as part of its ongoing buyback program initiated in March 2023. The company intends to cancel these shares, which will reduce the total number of voting rights and shares in issue. The cancellation will leave Essentra with 286,788,036 ordinary shares, excluding those held in treasury.

