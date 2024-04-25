Essentra plc Advances Share Buyback Program

Essentra plc (GB:ESNT) has released an update.

Essentra plc has recently completed the purchase of 11,500 of its own shares at a price of 172.2000 GBp per share, as part of its share buyback program announced in March 2023. The company plans to cancel these shares, which will lead to a new total of 286,776,536 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding treasury-held shares. This action is part of Essentra’s effort to manage its capital and provide value to its shareholders.

