Essar Shipping Announces Strategic Appointments and Disinvestments

Essar Shipping Limited. ( (IN:ESSARSHPNG) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Essar Shipping Limited announced several key decisions following its 15th Annual General Meeting. These include the appointment of Mr. Ketan Kantibhai Shah as a Non-Executive Non-Independent Director, the appointment of new statutory and secretarial auditors, and the disinvestment in two overseas wholly-owned subsidiaries. The disinvestment is aimed at utilizing the proceeds for the redemption of previously availed financial instruments, indicating a strategic move to streamline operations and improve financial health.

Essar Shipping Limited operates in the shipping industry and is involved in steel, energy, infrastructure, and services. The company is based in India and has a focus on providing comprehensive shipping solutions.

