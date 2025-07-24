ESR-REIT Enhances 16 Tai Seng Street with Sustainable Upgrades

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

ESR-REIT ( (SG:9A4U) ) has provided an announcement.

ESR-REIT has successfully completed an Asset Enhancement Initiative at 16 Tai Seng Street, Singapore, increasing the property’s industrial space and achieving a BCA Green Mark ‘Gold’ certification. The enhancements, including new lifts, upgraded facilities, and sustainable features like solar panels, aim to create a more efficient and future-ready environment for tenants, potentially strengthening ESR-REIT’s market position and appeal to environmentally conscious stakeholders.

More about ESR-REIT

ESR-REIT is a real estate investment trust based in Singapore, focusing on industrial properties. It provides high-specification industrial spaces and aims to enhance its properties to meet modern sustainability standards.

Average Trading Volume: 1,454,450

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: S$2.05B

