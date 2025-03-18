Esprit Holdings to Review Year-End Financials and Dividend Declaration

Esprit Holdings ( (HK:0330) ) has issued an update.

Esprit Holdings Limited has announced that its board of directors will convene on March 31, 2025, to review and approve the company’s financial results for the year ending December 31, 2024. The meeting will also consider the declaration of a final dividend, which could impact shareholder returns and the company’s financial strategy.

Esprit Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda and operates in the fashion retail industry. It focuses on designing, manufacturing, and retailing clothing, footwear, and accessories, catering to a global market with a significant presence in Asia and Europe.

