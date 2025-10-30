Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Esports Mogul Limited ( (AU:LU7) ) just unveiled an update.

Esports Mogul Limited has acquired the Jet Electrochemical Silver Extraction (JESE) Technology from Macquarie University, integrating it with their existing Microwave Joule Heating Technology to enhance silver extraction from solar panels. This acquisition is part of LU7’s strategy to capitalize on the significant silver value in waste solar panels, aligning with the U.S.-Australian critical minerals policy. Additionally, LU7 is expanding its lithium refining operations with a new strategy in Brownsville, Texas, complementing its existing project in Québec. The company is also pursuing grants and investments to support its technological advancements and commercial projects, aiming to establish new sources of high-grade silver and lithium, thereby strengthening its competitive edge in the market.

Esports Mogul Limited, operating under the brand LU7, is involved in the critical metals recycling industry with a focus on innovative technologies for extracting valuable materials like silver and lithium. The company is advancing its operations in solar panel recycling and lithium refining, leveraging strategic partnerships and technological advancements to enhance its market position.

