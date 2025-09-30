ESPE S.p.A. Reports Strong Financial Performance and Strategic Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from ESPE SpA

ESPE S.p.A. reported a production value of €30.2 million and an EBITDA of €5.4 million for the first half of 2025, reflecting a strong competitive position and strategic growth through acquisitions. The company has a significant order backlog of €95 million, with completion expected by Q4 2026, and is investing in complementary areas to enhance its industrial model and stabilize revenues.

The most recent analyst rating on ESPE SpA stock is a Buy with a EUR5.15 price target.

ESPE S.p.A. operates in the renewable energy sector as an EPC contractor, focusing on photovoltaic systems and producing turbines for small wind and biomass cogenerators. The company emphasizes sustainability and innovation, aiming to provide integrated, high-tech solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 29,000

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: €36.42M

