Eshallgo Inc. Launches LuminaSphere AI Assistant in Beta

Eshallgo Inc Class A ( (EHGO) ) has provided an announcement.

On August 4, 2025, Eshallgo Inc. announced the successful completion of internal testing for its ‘LuminaSphere Intelligence’ AI Assistant, marking a significant step in its AI-powered enterprise solutions. This AI Assistant is designed to streamline office workflows and enhance operational efficiency by integrating with enterprise messaging tools and offering customizable assistant workflows. The launch is part of Eshallgo’s broader roadmap to empower enterprises with practical AI innovations, aiming to improve efficiency and decision-making across business functions.

More about Eshallgo Inc Class A

Eshallgo Inc., based in Shanghai, China, is a digital-first office solution provider offering integrated hardware, printing, software, and support services to small and mid-sized businesses. The company has expanded into enterprise AI, providing intelligent applications that enhance document management, workflow automation, smart procurement, and secure collaboration.

Average Trading Volume: 1,486,993

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $20.94M

