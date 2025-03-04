ESGL Holdings and De Tomaso Announce Proposed Business Combination

ESGL Holdings ( (ESGL) ) just unveiled an update.

On February 26, 2025, ESGL Holdings Limited entered into a definitive share purchase agreement with De Tomaso Automobili Holdings Limited and certain shareholders, marking a significant step towards a proposed business combination. This strategic move is expected to impact ESGL’s operations and industry positioning, potentially offering new opportunities for stakeholders involved.

More about ESGL Holdings

YTD Price Performance: 20.45%

Average Trading Volume: 868,436

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $64.58M

