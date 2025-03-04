ESGL Holdings and De Tomaso Announce Proposed Business Combination

ESGL Holdings ( (ESGL) ) just unveiled an update.
On February 26, 2025, ESGL Holdings Limited entered into a definitive share purchase agreement with De Tomaso Automobili Holdings Limited and certain shareholders, marking a significant step towards a proposed business combination. This strategic move is expected to impact ESGL’s operations and industry positioning, potentially offering new opportunities for stakeholders involved.
More about ESGL Holdings
YTD Price Performance: 20.45%
Average Trading Volume: 868,436
Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell
Current Market Cap: $64.58M
