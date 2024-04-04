ESE Entertainment Revs Up Global Esports Racing Event

Ese Entertainment Inc (TSE:ESE) has released an update.

ESE Entertainment Inc. has partnered with Metapro to launch the Virtual Driftmasters Series, a global online esports event based on the popular Assetto Corsa racing game. The event aims to recreate the thrill of real-world drift racing for a vast audience, leveraging advanced technology to deliver an authentic experience. With hundreds of professionals from over 50 countries registering within hours, the series is poised to become one of the world’s largest esport racing events.

