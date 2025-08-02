Escalade Reports Q2 2025 Earnings Amid Market Challenges

Escalade ( (ESCA) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Escalade presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Escalade, Incorporated, a company specializing in sporting goods, operates in niche markets with a focus on basketball goals, archery, and fitness products. In its latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, Escalade reported a decrease in net sales by 13.1% compared to the previous year, attributing this to softer market demand and tariff volatility. Despite the decline in sales, the company managed to improve its gross margin to 24.7% from 24.2% due to lower fixed costs. The company’s net income for the quarter was $1.825 million, down from $2.844 million in the same period last year. Escalade’s management remains optimistic about future growth, focusing on product innovation and strategic acquisitions to expand its market presence.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue