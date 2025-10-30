ESAB Corporation Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

ESAB Corporation ( (ESAB) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information ESAB Corporation presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

ESAB Corporation, a leading industrial compounder, specializes in innovative products and workflow solutions, serving customers across approximately 150 countries. In its third quarter of 2025, ESAB Corporation reported a solid financial performance, with sales reaching $728 million, marking an 8% increase from the previous year. The company’s net income from continuing operations was $64 million, translating to $1.04 diluted earnings per share. Notably, the core adjusted net income was $81 million, or $1.32 diluted earnings per share, reflecting a 7% rise in core adjusted EBITDA to $133 million, despite a slight margin decrease to 19.4%. Key highlights of the quarter included a return to positive core organic growth and mid-single-digit growth in the Equipment and Automation segment. The completion of the EWM acquisition was a strategic move that enhanced ESAB’s heavy equipment and automation portfolio, providing access to advanced React technology. The company is actively pursuing cross-selling initiatives and margin-expansion opportunities through its ESAB Business Excellence system. Looking ahead, ESAB has raised its full-year 2025 guidance, anticipating total core sales growth of 4.5% to 5.5% and core adjusted EBITDA between $535 and $540 million. The company remains committed to investing in long-term sustainable growth and launching new initiatives to further accelerate growth and improve margins.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue