Ernest Borel Holdings Schedules Board Meeting for Interim Results

Ernest Borel Holdings Ltd ( (HK:1856) ) has shared an update.

Ernest Borel Holdings Ltd has announced a board meeting scheduled for August 28, 2025, to discuss and approve the company’s interim results for the first half of the year and consider the payment of an interim dividend. This meeting could have significant implications for the company’s financial strategy and shareholder returns.

More about Ernest Borel Holdings Ltd

Ernest Borel Holdings Ltd is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the watchmaking industry. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and focuses on producing and distributing timepieces.

Average Trading Volume: 1,168,728

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$536.8M

