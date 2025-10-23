Ermenegildo Zegna Reports Q3 2025 Revenue Growth Driven by DTC Success

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Ermenegildo Zegna ( (ZGN) ) has provided an announcement.

On October 23, 2025, Ermenegildo Zegna announced its unaudited revenues for the first nine months of 2025, totaling €1.33 billion, a slight decline of 2.3% year-over-year. However, the third quarter showed a positive trend with revenues of €398.2 million, marking a 0.2% increase year-over-year and a 3.6% organic growth. The company highlighted robust growth in its DTC channel, with all brands, including ZEGNA, Thom Browne, and TOM FORD FASHION, showing solid performance. Despite challenges such as consumer demand uncertainties and currency fluctuations, the company remains optimistic about achieving its mid-term targets.

The most recent analyst rating on (ZGN) stock is a Buy with a $10.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Ermenegildo Zegna stock, see the ZGN Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on ZGN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ZGN is a Outperform.

Ermenegildo Zegna’s stock score reflects strong revenue growth and solid cash generation, tempered by declining profit margins and increased leverage. The earnings call provided mixed signals, with strong performance in some segments but challenges in others. Technical indicators suggest mild bullish momentum, while valuation metrics indicate moderate pricing.

To see Spark’s full report on ZGN stock, click here.

More about Ermenegildo Zegna

Ermenegildo Zegna is a prominent player in the luxury fashion industry, renowned for its high-quality menswear and accessories. The company focuses on direct-to-consumer (DTC) sales, emphasizing growth in key regions such as the Americas and EMEA.

Average Trading Volume: 845,332

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $4.28B

Learn more about ZGN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue