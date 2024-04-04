Ericsson’s AGM Approves Dividend, Board Elections

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Class B (ERIC) has released an update.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has concluded its Annual General Meeting (AGM) approving a dividend of SEK 2.70 per share, divided into two equal installments, alongside adopting income and balance sheets for 2023. The AGM also confirmed the election of board members and the implementation of a new Long-Term Variable Compensation Program for key employees, aiming to incentivize performance and commitment.

