8X8 Inc (EGHT) just unveiled an announcement.

Eric Salzman has announced his departure from the board of directors at 8×8, Inc. after over a decade of service, effective March 19, 2024. His resignation is amicable, with no disagreements regarding company operations or policies, and coincides with his stepping down from key committee roles. Subsequently, the board will downsize from seven to six members.

