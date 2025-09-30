Erayak Power Solution Group Enters Sales Agreement for $10 Million Offering

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Erayak Power Solution Group Incorporation Class A ( (RAYA) ).

On September 22, 2025, Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. entered into a sales agreement with Craft Capital Management LLC to offer and sell up to $10 million of Class A ordinary shares. This agreement is part of Erayak’s strategy to advance its North American initiatives, including product expansion and regulatory compliance. The company is not obligated to sell any shares and the sales agreement can be terminated by either party. The proceeds from potential sales are intended to support Erayak’s North American market strategy, though no definitive agreements have been made yet.

More about Erayak Power Solution Group Incorporation Class A

Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the power solutions industry. The company focuses on offering Class A ordinary shares and has a market strategy aimed at expanding its product portfolio and localizing manufacturing for North America.

Average Trading Volume: 315,038

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $7.7M

