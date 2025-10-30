Equity Story Group Ltd Reports Strong Fund Performance Amid Strategic Moves

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Equity Story Group Ltd. ( (AU:EQS) ) has provided an update.

Equity Story Group Ltd reported a strong performance for its Equity Story Growth Fund in the September quarter, outperforming the benchmark by nearly 4% and achieving a 46.5% return since January 2023. The company completed a capital raising of $200,000 and is finalizing the acquisition of Baker Young Limited, which has impacted its revenue-generating activities. Despite a decrease in cash receipts and revenues in some areas, the company remains focused on its growth strategy and market strength.

Equity Story Group Ltd operates in the financial services industry, focusing on investment management and wealth advisory services. Its primary offerings include the Equity Story Growth Fund, which utilizes a proprietary blend of fundamental and technical analysis to achieve strong investment outcomes, and a membership-based wealth advisory division.

