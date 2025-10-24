Equity Story Group Initiates $3.54 Million Entitlement Offer

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Equity Story Group Ltd. ( (AU:EQS) ) is now available.

Equity Story Group Ltd has announced the dispatch of documents for a fully underwritten renounceable entitlement offer to eligible shareholders. This offer allows shareholders to purchase two new shares for every one share held, aiming to raise up to $3.54 million. The entitlement offer is open to shareholders in Australia, Malaysia, and Singapore, with a closing date set for November 7, 2025. This move is expected to strengthen the company’s financial position and potentially enhance its market presence.

More about Equity Story Group Ltd.

Equity Story Group Ltd operates in the financial services industry, focusing on providing investment insights and analysis. The company is known for its services that cater to investors looking to make informed decisions in the stock market, with a market focus on Australia, Malaysia, and Singapore.

Average Trading Volume: 633,421

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$6.37M

For detailed information about EQS stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue