Equity Bancshares Inc (EQBK) has released an update.

Equity Bancshares, Inc. has announced the successful completion of its merger with Rockhold BanCorp, the parent company of Bank of Kirksville. This strategic move, rooted in an agreement from December 2023, aims to enhance the company’s market presence and is detailed in a recent press release, which also cautions about forward-looking statements.

