Equitable Holdings Earnings Presentation Release Set

Equitable Holdings (EQH) has released an update to notify the public and investors about a regulation fd disclosure.

Equitable Holdings (EQH) has announced that it will share its earnings presentation for the quarter and full year ending December 31, 2023, with investors and the investment community online. Interested parties can view the presentation on the company’s investor relations website on February 6, 2024, at 4:15 p.m. ET. This information, while publicly shared, is not legally filed under securities laws and is not incorporated by reference into any of the company’s formal SEC filings.

For a comprehensive understanding of the announcement, you can read the full document here.