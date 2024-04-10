Equitable Group Elects New Directors Unanimously

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) has released an update.

Equitable Group has successfully elected 11 director nominees as announced at their annual general and special meeting, with each nominee receiving overwhelming shareholder approval. The company, a major digital financial services entity with $119 billion in assets under management, is known for its subsidiary Equitable Bank and wealth management arm ACM Advisors. Equitable Bank has been recognized as the best bank in Canada on the Forbes World’s Best Banks list since 2021, reflecting its commitment to innovative banking experiences.

