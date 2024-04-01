Equinox Gold Schedules 2024 Annual Meeting

Equinox Gold (ASE) (TSE:EQX) has released an update.

Equinox Gold Corp. has announced their Annual General Meeting set for May 9, 2024, in Vancouver and online, alongside a corporate update. Shareholders are encouraged to participate virtually if unable to attend in person, with all necessary information and materials available on the company’s website. The company also emphasizes its commitment to sustainability by offering electronic access to meeting materials, though printed copies are available upon request.

