Equinox Gold Reports Record Production and Revenue

Equinox Gold (ASE) ( (EQX) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Equinox Gold (ASE) presented to its investors.

Equinox Gold Corp. is a Canadian mining company focused on gold production with operations in Canada and the Americas, known for its high-quality, long-life gold assets and strategic growth initiatives. In its latest earnings report, Equinox Gold announced record production and revenue for the third quarter of 2025, highlighting significant advancements in its Canadian operations and a strong financial performance. The company reported a record production of 236,382 ounces of gold and revenue of $819 million, with notable contributions from its Greenstone and Valentine projects. The company’s strategic focus on operational excellence and financial discipline was evident as it reduced debt by $139 million and generated an adjusted EBITDA of $420 million. Looking ahead, Equinox Gold is optimistic about its growth trajectory, with plans to enhance production capacity and continue its disciplined approach to capital allocation and debt reduction, setting a positive outlook for 2026.

