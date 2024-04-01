Equinox Gold Bolsters Financial Strategy

Equinox Gold (ASE) (TSE:EQX) has released an update.

Equinox Gold Corp. has announced extensions to the maturity dates of its convertible notes, aiming to enhance financial flexibility as it nears the first gold pour from its Greenstone Gold Mine. The company’s 2024 Notes will be extended by six months to October 2024, while the 2025 Notes will also be extended by six months to September 2025, with a lowered conversion price. This strategic move is pending approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange and underscores Equinox’s growth-focused approach amid a portfolio of seven operating mines and expansion projects.

For further insights into TSE:EQX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.