Equinox Gold Amends Convertible Notes Maturity

Equinox Gold (ASE) (TSE:EQX) has released an update.

Equinox Gold Corp. has negotiated a six-month extension on the maturity dates of its convertible notes, enhancing its financial flexibility as it prepares to start gold production at the new Greenstone Gold Mine. The amendment affects the $139.7 million 5.00% notes due in April 2024 and the $139.3 million 4.75% notes due in March 2025, with an adjusted conversion price for the 2025 Notes. This strategic move, pending Toronto Stock Exchange approval, aims to support the company’s significant growth and expansion plans.

For further insights into TSE:EQX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.