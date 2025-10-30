Equinor Reports Strong Q3 2025 Performance Amid Challenges

Equinor ( (EQNR) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Equinor presented to its investors.

Equinor ASA is a leading energy company primarily engaged in oil and gas exploration and production, with a growing focus on renewable energy solutions. The company operates in the energy sector and is known for its commitment to high-value, low-carbon operations.

In the third quarter of 2025, Equinor reported an adjusted operating income of USD 6.21 billion and a net operating income of USD 5.27 billion, despite facing a net loss of USD 0.20 billion. The company saw a 7% increase in production, driven by strong performance from fields like Johan Sverdrup and Johan Castberg, and commenced production from the Bacalhau field in Brazil.

Key financial highlights include a robust cash flow from operations after taxes of USD 5.33 billion, a cash dividend of USD 0.37 per share, and a share buy-back program totaling USD 5 billion for 2025. Equinor’s renewable power generation increased by 34% year-over-year, reflecting the company’s strategic shift towards sustainable energy sources.

Equinor’s strategic developments include successful exploration on the Norwegian continental shelf and participation in Ørsted’s rights issue, positioning the company for future growth in offshore wind energy. The company also halted two early-phase electrification projects due to high costs, while continuing to mature other energy projects.

Looking ahead, Equinor remains focused on maintaining a strong operational performance and cost efficiency, with an estimated 4% growth in oil and gas production for 2025. The company aims to keep its production costs in the top quartile of its peer group, despite the challenges posed by fluctuating market conditions and regulatory changes.

