Equinor ASA Completes Initial 2024 Share Buy-Back

Equinor ASA has finalized the first tranche of its 2024 share buy-back program, acquiring a total of 63,300 shares at an average price of NOK 299.0639 each. With the completion of the latest transactions on April 2, 2024, the company now holds 2.54% of its own shares, signaling a strong position in capital management. This move is part of Equinor’s ongoing efforts to optimize shareholder value and demonstrates the company’s commitment to strategic financial operations.

