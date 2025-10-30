Equinix Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Equinix ( (EQIX) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Equinix presented to its investors.

Equinix, Inc., a leader in digital infrastructure, operates data centers globally, providing interconnection and colocation services to support digital and AI workloads. In its latest earnings report, Equinix announced a strong third quarter for 2025, highlighted by record bookings and significant revenue growth. The company reported $2.316 billion in revenue, a 5% increase from the previous year, and a net income of $374 million, marking a 26% rise. Operating income also saw a 12% increase, reaching $474 million, with an operating margin of 20%. Equinix’s strategic land acquisitions across major metros aim to support over 900 megawatts of capacity, aligning with its Build Bolder strategy to double data center capacity by 2029. The company is also expanding its AI infrastructure solutions, enhancing its offerings with new AI-ready backbones and partnerships with industry leaders. Looking ahead, Equinix anticipates continued growth, with projected revenues between $9.208 and $9.328 billion for the full year 2025, reflecting a 5-7% increase over the previous year. The company remains committed to expanding its global footprint and enhancing its digital infrastructure capabilities.

