Equinix Releases Updated Tax Information for Investors

Equinix (EQIX) has released an update.

Equinix, Inc. has updated its documentation with key information on the U.S. federal income tax implications of its real estate investment trust status and the financial activities associated with its stock. This fresh overview supersedes any previous tax descriptions, providing investors a clear, current understanding of the tax considerations relevant to Equinix’s stock acquisition, ownership, and disposition.

