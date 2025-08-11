Equillium Secures $30 Million in Private Placement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Equillium ( (EQ) ) has issued an update.

On August 10, 2025, Equillium, Inc. entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement with institutional and accredited investors to raise approximately $30 million through the sale of common stock and pre-funded warrants, with a potential additional $20 million contingent on achieving certain milestones. The funds from this private placement are expected to extend Equillium’s cash runway through 2027 and will be used to support the development of EQ504 and other corporate purposes, reflecting the company’s strategic focus on advancing its clinical programs.

The most recent analyst rating on (EQ) stock is a Hold with a $1.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Equillium stock, see the EQ Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on EQ Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, EQ is a Neutral.

Equillium’s overall stock score is driven primarily by mixed financial performance with significant revenue growth but ongoing profitability challenges. Positive market momentum and stable technical indicators contribute positively, but are offset by poor valuation metrics due to continued losses.

To see Spark’s full report on EQ stock, click here.

More about Equillium

Equillium, Inc. is a Delaware-based company involved in the biotechnology industry, focusing on the development of novel therapeutics. The company is currently prioritizing the development of EQ504, a key product in its pipeline.

Average Trading Volume: 3,415,353

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $17.69M

See more data about EQ stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue