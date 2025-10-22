Equifax Reports Strong Q3 Results, Raises Guidance

Equifax ( (EFX) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Equifax presented to its investors.

Equifax is a global data, analytics, and technology company that plays a crucial role in the global economy by providing insights to financial institutions, companies, employers, and government agencies. Headquartered in Atlanta, Equifax operates in 24 countries and employs approximately 15,000 people worldwide.

Equifax reported strong financial results for the third quarter of 2025, with revenue reaching $1.545 billion, a 7% increase from the previous year, surpassing guidance expectations. The company also raised its full-year guidance, reflecting confidence in its financial performance despite challenges in the U.S. hiring and mortgage markets.

Key highlights from the earnings report include a 13% increase in U.S. mortgage revenue, a 5% growth in Workforce Solutions revenue, and an 11% rise in U.S. Information Solutions revenue. International revenue also saw a 6% increase, driven by growth in Latin America and Canada. Equifax’s strategic focus on new product innovation and cloud technology contributed to a 16% vitality index for the quarter.

Equifax’s management remains optimistic about the company’s future, raising its full-year revenue and adjusted EPS guidance. The company also increased its free cash flow guidance, demonstrating strong operational performance and a commitment to returning value to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends.

Looking ahead, Equifax plans to leverage its cloud capabilities and data assets to drive growth and innovation. The company is focused on enhancing its product offerings and expanding its market presence, positioning itself for continued success in the evolving financial landscape.

