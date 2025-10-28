Equatorial Resources Pursues Arbitration and Clarification on Iron Ore Projects

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Equatorial Resources Limited ( (AU:EQX) ).

Equatorial Resources Limited is actively engaged in arbitration proceedings against the Republic of Congo, seeking damages for alleged unlawful expropriation of its investments in the Badondo and Mayoko-Moussondji Iron Ore Projects. The final hearing is scheduled for November 2025 in Washington, D.C., where Equatorial will present its case and cross-examine witnesses. Despite the ongoing dispute, the company remains committed to its Congo investments and is open to a settlement. Additionally, Equatorial is seeking clarification from the Guinea government regarding the cancellation of its Nimba iron ore permits amidst a broader regulatory review affecting over 120 permits in the country.

Equatorial Resources Limited is an Australian company operating in the mining industry, primarily focusing on iron ore projects. The company has significant investments in the Republic of Congo and Guinea, with key projects including the Badondo and Mayoko-Moussondji Iron Ore Projects in Congo and the Nimba Alliance Iron Ore Project in Guinea.

Average Trading Volume: 236,339

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$27.6M

