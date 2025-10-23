EQT Corporation Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

EQT Corp ( (EQT) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information EQT Corp presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

EQT Corporation, a leading natural gas company in the Appalachian Basin, is known for its commitment to operational efficiency and sustainability. The company recently reported its third-quarter 2025 results, showcasing strong financial and operational performance. Key highlights include a sales volume of 634 Bcfe, capital expenditures of $618 million, and record low operating costs of $1.00 per Mcfe. EQT also generated $484 million in free cash flow and exited the quarter with $8.0 billion in net debt. Strategic achievements include the rapid integration of Olympus Energy assets, a successful MVP Boost project, and new LNG offtake agreements. Looking ahead, EQT’s management remains optimistic about continued operational efficiency and strategic growth initiatives, aiming to sustain its strong financial performance and shareholder returns.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue