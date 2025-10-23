EQ Resources Updates on Tungsten Mine Operations

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

EQ Resources Limited ( (AU:EQR) ) has issued an announcement.

EQ Resources Limited has released updated information on its operations at the Mt Carbine and Barruecopardo tungsten mines. The updates, based on feasibility studies and expert consultations, confirm that the company’s material assumptions and technical parameters remain current. This announcement reinforces EQ Resources’ commitment to maintaining transparency and accuracy in its reporting, potentially strengthening its position in the critical minerals market.

More about EQ Resources Limited

EQ Resources Limited is a significant player in the critical minerals industry, operating two principal tungsten mines: the Mt Carbine Tungsten Mine in Queensland, Australia, and the Barruecopardo Tungsten Mine in Salamanca, Spain. The company focuses on scaling its operations for growth in the global market.

