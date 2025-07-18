EQ Resources Limited Successfully Passes Key Resolutions at Extraordinary General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from EQ Resources Limited ( (AU:EQR) ).

EQ Resources Limited announced the results of its Extraordinary General Meeting, where all proposed resolutions were carried. These resolutions included the ratification of placement shares, unlisted options to joint lead managers, and the issuance of placement shares to Oaktree Capital Management L.P. The successful passage of these resolutions is expected to bolster the company’s financial standing and strategic partnerships, thereby enhancing its operational capabilities and market positioning.

More about EQ Resources Limited

EQ Resources Limited operates in the resource industry, focusing on the extraction and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily involved in the production of tungsten and other critical minerals, with a market focus on supporting the new economy through sustainable resource management.

Average Trading Volume: 2,919,858

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$105.2M

