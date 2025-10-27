EQ Resources Limited Announces Virtual AGM for 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

EQ Resources Limited ( (AU:EQR) ) has shared an update.

EQ Resources Limited has announced that its Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held virtually on 27 November 2025. Shareholders are encouraged to access the Notice of Meeting and Explanatory Memorandum online, as hard copies will not be distributed unless previously requested. The company has provided detailed instructions for proxy voting and encourages shareholders to engage with the meeting materials available on their website and the ASX platform.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:EQR) stock is a Buy with a A$0.06 price target.

More about EQ Resources Limited

Average Trading Volume: 12,552,413

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$183.1M

Find detailed analytics on EQR stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

