EQ Resources Boosts Barruecopardo Ore Reserves by 39%

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from EQ Resources Limited ( (AU:EQR) ).

EQ Resources Limited has announced a significant 39% increase in the Ore Reserves at its Barruecopardo Mine in Spain, extending the mine’s life to 2034. This increase is attributed to a comprehensive improvement program and rising tungsten prices, enhancing operational performance and positioning the company favorably in the market.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:EQR) stock is a Buy with a A$0.06 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on EQ Resources Limited stock, see the AU:EQR Stock Forecast page.

More about EQ Resources Limited

EQ Resources Ltd is a global tungsten producer with mining activities in Australia and Spain.

Average Trading Volume: 10,988,560

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$164.8M

Find detailed analytics on EQR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue