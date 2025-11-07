Epsilon Healthcare Reports Strong Revenue Growth in June 2025 Quarter

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Epsilon Healthcare Limited ( (AU:EPN) ) has shared an update.

Epsilon Healthcare Limited reported significant revenue growth and improved financial performance for the quarter ending June 2025, marking a pivotal point in its recovery and growth trajectory. The company has seen substantial growth in contract manufacturing activities, a successful launch of its pharmacy operations, and consistent performance from its clinics, positioning it for sustained growth and long-term value creation.

More about Epsilon Healthcare Limited

Epsilon Healthcare Limited operates in the healthcare industry, focusing on contract manufacturing through its Epsilon Pharma CDMO subsidiary, pharmacy operations, and clinics. The company is dedicated to building a resilient and scalable healthcare business, with a strong emphasis on quality, reliability, and patient care.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$7.21M

