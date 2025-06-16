eprint Group Ltd. Schedules Board Meeting to Approve Annual Results

Confident Investing Starts Here:

eprint Group Ltd. ( (HK:1884) ) has provided an announcement.

eprint Group Ltd. has announced a board meeting scheduled for June 26, 2025, to discuss and approve the audited annual results for the year ending March 31, 2025. The meeting will also consider the publication of these results and the recommendation of a final dividend, which could impact the company’s financial strategy and shareholder returns.

More about eprint Group Ltd.

eprint Group Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the printing industry. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, focusing on providing printing services and solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 370,461

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$62.7M

