Epiroc Reports Q3 2025 Earnings: Focus on Growth and Innovation

Epiroc ( (EPOAY) ) has released its Q3 earnings.

Epiroc AB is a leading global provider of mining and infrastructure equipment, specializing in rock drilling tools, excavation, and automation solutions. The company operates in the industrial machinery sector, with a strong focus on innovation and sustainability.

In the third quarter of 2025, Epiroc reported a slight decline in orders and revenues, impacted by unfavorable currency fluctuations, though organic growth remained positive. The company highlighted its continued efforts in automation and sustainability, celebrating milestones such as the 25th anniversary of its Pit Viper drill rig and the world’s largest autonomous mine conversion.

Key financial metrics for Q3 2025 showed a 2% decrease in orders received to MSEK 15,142, with revenues down 3% to MSEK 15,242. Operating profit fell by 14% to MSEK 2,802, with an operating margin of 18.4%. Despite these declines, operating cash flow saw a significant increase of 38% to MSEK 2,476, reflecting improved working capital management.

Epiroc’s strategic focus on automation and electrification is evident in its partnerships and technological advancements, such as the collaboration with Hindustan Zinc for safety systems and the successful deployment of autonomous solutions at the Roy Hill mine. The company remains committed to enhancing productivity and sustainability in mining operations.

Looking ahead, Epiroc’s management anticipates sustained demand in the mining sector, particularly in gold and copper, while maintaining a cautious outlook for the construction segment. The company is well-positioned to capitalize on growth opportunities with its comprehensive product offering and commitment to innovation.

