Epigral Limited to Participate in Emkay Confluence 2025

Epigral Ltd ( (IN:EPIGRAL) ) has issued an update.

Epigral Limited has announced its participation in the ‘Emkay Confluence – India Ascending: The Next Leap’ conference, scheduled for August 12, 2025, in Mumbai. This participation reflects the company’s engagement with industry events and could enhance its visibility and networking opportunities within the market.

More about Epigral Ltd

Average Trading Volume: 4,633

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 84.3B INR

